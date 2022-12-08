9th World Ayurveda Congress inaugurated in Goa

9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) was inaugurated today at Panaji, Goa in the presence of Union Minister of State for Tourism and Shipping, Ports and Waterways Shripad Naik, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha. The 9th WAC aims to showcase the efficacy and strength of the AYUSH systems of medicine at the Global level.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Shipping, Ports and Waterways Shripad Naik in his address said that the worldwide expansion of Ayurveda has been facilitated by the setting up of a separate Ministry of AYUSH, by Government of India in 2014. He remarked that when one sees the way AYUSH is rapidly progressing today, one must remember that the seed of this development lies in that decision.

"Our ancestors put Ayurveda in front of the world. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has been the spirit of India since the beginning. In 2015, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. Now it is benefiting citizens all over the world. The Ayurveda Congress' activities go a long way in propagating such traditional systems of healing and well-being all over the world.", said Shri Naik

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant thanked the Union Government for giving the opportunity to host this edition of the World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo in Goa. Dr. Sawant said that the introduction of AYUSH visa for AYUSH treatment is a historic decision. The upcoming satellite centre of All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa will boost Ayurvedic tourism in the state, he added. He informed that Goan students will get 50% reservation in admissions for various courses at the institute.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha observed that in the last 8 years AYUSH has grown tremendously. He stated that by the end of 2022, AYUSH sector will reach 10 billion dollars.He further stated that the contributions of AYUSH in the country's Covid-19 pandemic management have been immense. He noted that the Ministry of AYUSH executed an impact assessment study and found that 89.9% of the Indian population has relied on AYUSH in some capacity for Covid-19 prevention and treatment.

The third edition of the 'Ayushman' comic book series was also released on this occasion. A MoU was signed between All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Rosenberg's European Academy of Ayurveda, Germany to facilitate advanced studies in traditional Indian medicine systems.

9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo 2022 is being organized in Goa from 8 to 11 December with an objective of providing a global platform for all the stakeholders, including industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers, educationists, students, medicine manufacturers, growers of medicinal plants and marketing strategists, for networking and engaging in intellectual exchange to strengthen the Ayurveda sector, envision its future, and facilitate interaction between professionals and consumers to boost Ayurveda commerce. The market size of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) sector in the country has grown from USD 3 billion in 2014 to over USD 18 billion now, clocking a phenomenal growth of six times. During 2014-2020, the AYUSH industry grew 17 per cent year-on-year while the Ayurveda market is predicted to grow at 15 per cent CAGR from 2021-2026. Over 4500 participants from all over the world including 400 foreign delegates from 53 countries are participating in the 9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo. The Arogya Expo is set to witness participation of more than 215 companies, leading Ayurveda brands, medicine manufactures and Ayurveda-related educational and Research & Development institutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the valedictory function of WAC on 11 December.

(With Inputs from PIB)