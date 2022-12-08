Arogya Expo draws footfalls at World Ayurveda Congress

Ayurveda products and services have a fast-growing market in the West with increased awareness about their holistic solutions to various health challenges, say participants at the Arogya Expo organised as part of the four-day World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) which began here on Thursday.

''Now is the time for Ayurveda. More and more people in the West are becoming aware of the vital role of traditional healthcare systems in keeping the world healthy,'' says Raitis Bullits, Chief Executive Officer, Alveda, a platform that connects people across continents with leading Ayurveda practitioners in India.

''Initially many in the West were sceptical about the traditional health solutions. It was so when the yoga and meditation came to the west. Many initially thought that these were associated with a particular faith system. But these misgivings eventually gave way to acceptance. The same is true of Ayurveda as well,'' said Bullits, who is from Switzerland.

Noting that the Union ministry of Ayush has been doing ''an amazing job'' in popularising Ayurveda in India and abroad, Bullits said this edition of WAC especially will put across the message effectively.

A major theme that the 9th edition of WAC and Arogya Expo is leveraging the potential of this time-tested wellness system in boosting immunity of the society as a whole by going for completely side-effect free health products, said Poonam Dabholkar, Product Manager, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd, a leading Ayurveda institution.

''Apart from scholarly deliberations, this conclave will help give a fair idea about Ayurveda to common people and remove many a misconception. This is a scientific system that is entirely 'granthoktha' (text-based) and which has proved its efficacy for centuries. This message is being clearly put out by WAC,'' said Dabholkar.

According to volunteers of Delhi-based Dhyan Foundation, it is important to relate yoga with Ayurveda to help people lead a physically and mentally healthy life.

''Ayurveda is very much connected to yoga. But it is important that one should practice yoga in its purest and unadulterated form,'' said Nandini Ghosh and Rima, volunteers from Dhyan Foundation, participating in WAC.

The event is organised by World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, with the support of the Unon ministry of Ayush and the government of Goa.

As many as 215 top Ayurveda medicine manufacturers and hospital chairs are taking part in the expo.

The expo, which showcases a wide range of products and services from leading Ayurveda healthcare providers like Kottakkal, Vaidyarathnam, Dhootapapeshwar, and Charak, among others have been drawing a steady stream of visitors as soon as it opened on Thursday, coinciding with the commencement of WAC. The entry to the expo is free on all four days.

A highlight of the expo is free OPD service offered by leading Ayurvedic institutions.

