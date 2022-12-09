Namma Homeopathy is an advanced No1 leading Homeopathic chain of clinics in Karnataka & Maharashtra with a vision of proving the best Health care services and treatment in the field of Homeopathy in global locations.

Namma Homeopathy was established in the year 2017. Today, the homeopathy clinic stands tall with a total of 20 branches across Karnataka and Maharashtra and 200+highly experienced and qualified doctors who have successfully treated more than 1 Lakh of Acute and Chronic Diseases. Its Dadar clinic in Mumbai clinic tops as the biggest Homeopathic branch in Asia. Namma Homeopathy centre has 11 branches across Karnataka (Malleshwaram, Jayanagar, Mysore, Hassan, Davangere, Hubbli, Shimoga, Gulbarga, Hospete, Udupi, Belgaum ) and 11 Branches in Maharashtra (Mumbai – Dadar, Thane, Solapur, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Nanded, Akola, Rathnagiri). It is a home to more than 600 employees who work in various departments including HR, IT, Patient Counselling, Pharmacy, Call Centre, and other integral services.

Dr. More Raghu Prasad, chairman and managing director of Namma Homeopathy, is a dedicated practitioner of Homeopathy for more than 15 years. He is the founder of Namma Homeopathy.

Namma Homeopathy is an integrated health system and emphasizes on treating patients with permanent solutions. Namma Homeopathy has treated successfully and having highest success rate in treating so called incurable and surgical conditions like diabetes, Arthritis, Varicose Veins, Gangrene, and many more through its advanced Homeopathic new formula‟s. Namma Homeopathy is specialize in Homeopathy as primary therapy and address the physical, Mental and Emotional wellbeing of every individual and the doctors spend quality time in the patients interview and disease diagnosis and ensure world class treatment with cost effective. Namma Homeopathy has given new hope, new courage to millions of suffering humanity.

At Namma, what comes first is an inclusive approach. The name NAMMA means „OURS‟ and it has been coined to align with our belief that the responsibility of creating a healthy society is OURS. It motivates us to act with conscience, perform with responsibility, and function with integrity. Namma Homeopathy have a team of 50+ highly qualified and talented doctors in the research department at Bangalore researching new medicines and formulas for treating incurable diseases through IMMUNOGENIC MIASMATIC 6TH GENERATION HOMEOPATHIC TREATMENT .” In Immunogenic Miasmatic 6th Generation Homeopathic Treatment, the Medicines act in the Immune cells which improves the immunity power which is called Immunogenic. The medicines work on the disease's root cause removing the causative factor which is called Miasmatic. It acts according to the new generation's present lifestyle and environmental condition which is called the 6th generation. After a lot of research on new diseases, viruses, bacteria, pandemics, and present lifestyle conditions, Namma Homeopathy research team developed this treatment method and it has found success in treating chronic diseases and incurable conditions like Infertility, diabetes, thyroid disorders, pcod, allergies, asthma, psoriasis, vitiligo, back pain, varicose veins, hair loss, Joint pains, Gastritis, Piles, Migraine, Anxiety, Depression and Sexual problems with 80 to 90 % success rate at their clinics. Namma Homeopathy has treated more than 1 lakh success cases through this new treatment formula. A lot of effort is put to offer the best to our patients without any side effects and with a complete solution. Namma Homeopathy medicines have the power to make a patient better emotionally and mentally.

It also has a 24/7 call centre to help people to reach this modern science and to get free advice. All 20 branches of Namma Homeopathy are connected and interlinked with software. Patients can start the treatment anywhere and can continue the treatment where ever they are comfortable. Namma Homeopathy has launched a web portal where people can get advice online at any time and from any part of the world. https://youtu.be/UudgrsMn0O8 So many institutions and Establishment group awarded Namma Homeopathy as “Excellence award in medical services and treatment in the field of Homeopathy”. To know more details please click here For further details and consultation Please contact 9513 595 595.

