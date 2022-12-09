Left Menu

Delhi logs 4 new Covid cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:54 IST
Delhi logs 4 new Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded four fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease. Delhi recorded five Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

The national capital recorded seven coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent on Monday, and one death due to the disease.

A total of 3,047 tests were conducted a day before, according to latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 18 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,024, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed. Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 16 are occupied while 14 patients are in home isolation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022