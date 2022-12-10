Left Menu

MP sees no COVID-19 case, death or recovery; active tally now eight

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday did not report a single COVID-19 case, death or recovery, a health official said.

The tally in the state was 10,54,911, the toll stood at 10,776 and the recovery count was 10,44,127, he said.

The active tally in Madhya Pradesh was eight, he said.

With 2,254 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,48,269, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,911, new cases zero, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,127, active cases-08, number of tests so far 3,02,48,269.

