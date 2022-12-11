Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:51 IST
Delhi logs 7 fresh COVID-19 cases
Delhi recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease.

On Saturday, Delhi logged five coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 percent.

The national capital reported four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

A total of 2,646 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 19 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,036, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 18 are occupied while eight patients are in home isolation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

