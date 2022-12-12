Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees one COVID-19 case; active tally now four

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:48 IST
Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,77,738, an official said.

The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,588, respectively, leaving the state with an active caseload of four, he said.

The lone case was reported in Dantewada district, the official added.

With 1,153 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,88,17,412, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,738, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,588, active cases 4, today tests 1,153, total tests 1,88,17,412.

