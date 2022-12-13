Form panel to examine side-effects of Covid vaccines in view of sudden deaths: Cong MP

Left Menu

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi demanded on Tuesday that a committee be constituted to examine the recent instances of sudden death of people in the country, saying some are attributing it to the side-effects of COVID-19 or vaccines.He said viral videos of sudden death of people while exercising in gym, playing, dancing and walking are creating fear among people.My topic today is the demand to constitute a committee to examine side-effects of Covid vaccines in the light of sudden death of people in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:32 IST
''My topic today is the demand to constitute a committee to examine side-effects of Covid vaccines in the light of sudden death of people in the country. These days we are coming across visuals after which we will have to start thinking about disasters, about which no one is talking,'' Pratapgarhi said in his special mention in Rajya Sabha.

He said it is the responsibility of the Upper House of Parliament to discuss the matter.

''We are seeing people falling while working out in the gym and passing away. A child fell while playing cricket and expired. People are dying while dancing and their joy turns into mourning. A 16-year-old child in Meerut while walking with his friends fell down and passed away. These visuals are very frightening. I am a member of the standing committee on health. I appealed to them to conduct research on this subject...which disease is it that is leading to death in a few moments,'' Pratapgarhi said.

He said people are living in fear.

''Some are saying it is a side-effect of Covid and some (attribute it to) vaccines. Health Ministry should constitute a committee urgently and examine the cause of deaths,'' Pratapgarhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

