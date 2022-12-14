Left Menu

China's National Health Commission will stop from Wednesday reporting new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections as many no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count, it said. The health authority reported 2,291 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 13. China recorded 7,679 new cases a day earlier – 2,315 symptomatic and 5,364 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 06:54 IST
China stops publishing asymptomatic COVID cases, reports no deaths

China's National Health Commission will stop from Wednesday reporting new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections as many no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count, it said. The health authority reported 2,291 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 13.

China recorded 7,679 new cases a day earlier – 2,315 symptomatic and 5,364 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,249 new symptomatic local cases. There were a total of 7,451 local cases including asymptomatic infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 13, mainland China had confirmed 369,918 cases with symptoms.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

