China Meheco to distribute Pfizer's COVID treatment product in China

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:02 IST
China Meheco Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Pfizer on importing and distributing the pharmaceutical firm's oral COVID-19 treatment product Paxlovid in mainland China.

The agreement is valid until Nov.30, 2023, China Meheco said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Paxlovid, which was approved by China in February, has been available through hospitals to treat high-risk patients in several provinces, Chinese media Yicai reported in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

