China Meheco to distribute Pfizer's COVID treatment product in China

China Meheco Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Pfizer on importing and distributing the pharmaceutical firm's oral COVID-19 treatment product Paxlovid in mainland China.

The agreement is valid until Nov.30, 2023, China Meheco said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Paxlovid, which was approved by China in February, has been available through hospitals to treat high-risk patients in several provinces, Chinese media Yicai reported in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)