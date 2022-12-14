No new COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh; active tally at 5

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no case or death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a feat it achieved for the thirteenth time so far this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the overall coronavirus tally or the toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10 and 12, he said.

With this, the overall infection count and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively, while one recovery during the day took the number of people discharged so far to 11,63,590, the official said.

The active caseload in the state stood at 5 and 26 of the 28 districts do not have any COVID-19 patient under treatment at present, he added.

As many as 1,111 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the overall test count in Chhattisgarh to 1,88,19,862, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,741, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,590, active cases 5, total tests 1,88,19,862.

