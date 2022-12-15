Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-12-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 10:56 IST
Govt welcomes Pharmac's decision to fully fund EpiPen brand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Today the Government welcomes news that yet another important medicine will be fully funded due to a major increase in the budget of the national medicines-buying agency Pharmac.

"The decision by Pharmac to fully fund the EpiPen brand of adrenaline auto injectors will be life changing for thousands of New Zealanders," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

The EpiPen brand of adrenaline auto injectors will be available for people who have previously experienced a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, or people at significant risk from 1 February 2023.

"It is expected that there will be around 12,000 people accessing adrenaline auto-injectors in the first year of funding, increasing to 17,000 people per year after five years.

"This decision will make a considerable difference to people's lives and that of their whānau and caregivers.

"The Government's increase in the pharmaceuticals budget since 2017 has enabled Pharmac to fund 70 new medicines and widen access to over 130, with more to come," Andrew Little said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

