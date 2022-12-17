Left Menu

Expect positive knitwear exports growth: TEA

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:06 IST
Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday expressed confidence that knitwear exports would achieve positive growth, following the growth recorded in November.

Citing data issued by Union Ministry of Commerce for November last, TEA President K M Subramanian said exports from Tirupur had clocked negative growth in August, September and October--14.6 per cent, 24.4 per cent and 34.1 per cent respectively compared to the corresponding months in 2021.

However, it turned positive in November last, by recording 10.6 per cent as against the same period in 2021, Subramanian said in a statement here. The ministry's export data for November had revealed that readymade garment exports had reversed the negative growth compared to the corresponding months of previous year since September last onwards and shown positive growth of 22.71 per cent compared to November 2021.

The positive growth in November was quite encouraging and the factors like Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement entered with Australia, coming into effect from December 29 and the envisaged Agreement with UK, after two months, as informed by the Union Commerce and Textile Minister, will help to boost the knitwear exports from Tiruppur, he said.

