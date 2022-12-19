Left Menu

UK releases new framework to strengthen emergency response

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:51 IST
Britain set out a new strategy on Monday on strengthening its response to emergencies such as extreme weather, terrorism and pandemics, which will include greater strategic planning and a new sub-committee of the national security council.

"We have set out an ambitious plan and have already begun, strengthening accountability and transparency here in government and refreshing the way we assess national security risks," government minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

