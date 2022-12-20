Left Menu

Maha logs 20 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 132

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:44 IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,368, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,824 with 33 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Maharashtra had reported nine new cases and a single fatality on Monday.

As per a report by the health department, 6,419 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,58,15,519.

Mumbai logged the highest seven COVID-19 cases, followed by six reported from Pune circle, two each from Nagpur, Latur and Akola circles, and one from Aurangabad circle, the report stated.

Maharashtra currently has 132 active cases, of which Pune has the highest number of 48 patients, followed by 36 and nine patients in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively, it said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, the report said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,368; fresh cases 20; death toll 1,48,412; recoveries 79,87,824; active cases 132; total tests 8,58,15,519.

