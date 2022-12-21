Left Menu

CM Kejriwal directs health dept to ramp up genome sequencing: Officials on Covid response

The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, officials said on Wednesday. The CM has directed health department officials to ensure genome sequencing and other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:57 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, officials said on Wednesday. Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the central government had on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

''The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is monitoring the preparedness,'' a senior Delhi government official said on Wednesday. ''The CM has directed health department officials to ensure genome sequencing and other steps needed to meet any eventuality. Whatever steps needed to meet the emerging COVID situation will be promptly taken,'' the officer said.

Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly.

Delhi has recorded 20,07,097 Covid cases and 26,519 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

