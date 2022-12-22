Thane records 2 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 12
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:19 IST
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,385, a health official said on Thursday.
The latest infections were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that there are currently 12 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at11,967 as no fatality was reported on Wednesday, he said.
The recovery count stood at 7,36,170, he added.
