Left Menu

Thane records 2 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 12

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:19 IST
Thane records 2 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,385, a health official said on Thursday.

The latest infections were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that there are currently 12 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at11,967 as no fatality was reported on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,36,170, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022