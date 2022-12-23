Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine approved by govt, to be available on CO-WIN soon

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, official sources said on Friday.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform soon, they said.

It is likely to be rolled out in the national Covid vaccination programme soon.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm over the Covid related situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)