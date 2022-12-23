Booster dose drive begins in U'khand

A drive to administer booster doses of the anti-covid vaccine began in Uttarakhand on Friday amid a spurt in pandemic cases in several countries including China. A camp to administer booster doses of the vaccine was also set up at the secretariat here.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the camp to assess the arrangements and appealed to eligible people to have themselves vaccinated if they had not done so already. He said such camps will be held regularly.

Dhami had issued orders on Thursday to start a booster dose drive in the state and send all fresh cases of COVID-19 for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Friday reported three fresh cases of coronavirus, two from Dehradun and one from Rudraprayag. There are 27 Covid infected people in the state at present most of whom are in home isolation.

