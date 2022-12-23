Left Menu

Booster dose drive begins in U'khand

A drive to administer booster doses of the anti-covid vaccine began in Uttarakhand on Friday amid a spurt in pandemic cases in several countries including China. He said such camps will be held regularly.Dhami had issued orders on Thursday to start a booster dose drive in the state and send all fresh cases of COVID-19 for genome sequencing.Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Friday reported three fresh cases of coronavirus, two from Dehradun and one from Rudraprayag.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:38 IST
Booster dose drive begins in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

A drive to administer booster doses of the anti-covid vaccine began in Uttarakhand on Friday amid a spurt in pandemic cases in several countries including China. A camp to administer booster doses of the vaccine was also set up at the secretariat here.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the camp to assess the arrangements and appealed to eligible people to have themselves vaccinated if they had not done so already. He said such camps will be held regularly.

Dhami had issued orders on Thursday to start a booster dose drive in the state and send all fresh cases of COVID-19 for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Friday reported three fresh cases of coronavirus, two from Dehradun and one from Rudraprayag. There are 27 Covid infected people in the state at present most of whom are in home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022