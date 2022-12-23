Left Menu

Business briefs

The government of Friday inaugurated a new cardiac centre with Cath Lab at a hospital of NLC India in Tamil Nadu.The cath lab provides cardiology outpatient services and inpatient treatment for any cardiac disease for patients referred by NLC India Hospital and stakeholders. It is also open to public.The new centre will be equipped to handle all medical emergencies, the coal ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:53 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Friday inaugurated a new cardiac centre with Cath Lab at a hospital of NLC India in Tamil Nadu.

The cath lab provides cardiology outpatient services and inpatient treatment for any cardiac disease for patients referred by NLC India Hospital and stakeholders. It is also open to public.

The new centre will be equipped to handle all medical emergencies, the coal ministry said in a statement. *** Indian, Russian working groups meet to discuss modernisation, industrial cooperation * The meeting of the ninth India-Russia working group on modernisation and industrial cooperation was held in the national capital, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade co-chaired the Indian side while Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, co-chaired the Russian side.

The two countries their commitment to deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in several areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022