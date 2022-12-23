Left Menu

COVID-19: Thermal screening begins for passengers arriving at Pune airport

There are three to four dedicated COVID-19 hospitals that can be readied in two to three days, he said, adding that the civic body has also stocked the necessary medicines.There is no need to panic, as no cases of BF.7 have been detected in Maharashtra so far, the official said.In keeping with the Centres guidelines and the instructions from state health minister Dr Tanaji Sawant, we have started thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers at the Pune International Airport.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:57 IST
COVID-19: Thermal screening begins for passengers arriving at Pune airport
In light of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world and the Centre's guidelines, the civic authorities have started thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving at the Pune International Airport, an official said on Friday.

At least 600 beds have been readied at civic hospitals in case any patient needs to be kept in isolation, said Dr Ashish Bharti, health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

''Apart from Naidu Hospital, preparations have been made at two more hospitals. There are three to four dedicated COVID-19 hospitals that can be readied in two to three days,'' he said, adding that the civic body has also stocked the necessary medicines.

There is no need to panic, as no cases of BF.7 have been detected in Maharashtra so far, the official said.

''In keeping with the Centre's guidelines and the instructions from state health minister Dr Tanaji Sawant, we have started thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers at the Pune International Airport. A facility for RT-PCR tests has also been made available at the airport,'' Dr Bharti said.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 23 cases of coronavirus and no casualties in the last 24 hours. The state's tally of infections stood at 81,36,441 with 134 active cases.

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to take measures to avoid overcrowding and ensure adequate ventilation for indoor gatherings and wearing of masks in crowded places.

