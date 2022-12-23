Ker govt resumes operations of COVID monitoring cell

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases abroad, the Kerala government on Friday said the operations of the state COVID monitoring cell has been resumed in the state after an interval as part of efforts to step up vigil against the pandemic in the state.

The main objective is to keep a tab on the hospital admission and diagnosis and mortality rates and to strengthen awareness among the general public against the disease spread, state Health Minister Veena George said.

The activities of the Cell would be further expanded according to the rate of spurt in the COVID-19 cases and the surveillance would be strengthened at airports and seaports, she said while speaking at a review meeting of districts in this regard.

As per the Centre's directive, two percent of people, coming from abroad, would be tested, the minister said Stating that the number of COVID cases in the state is very low at present, she said the daily cases were less than 100 if the cases of two weeks were taken and there are very few patients under treatment in hospitals.

''Genome sequencing will be further strengthened to monitor new variants. If anyone tests positive for COVID at airports or seaports, their samples would be sent for genome sequencing,'' she explained.

The minister, during the meeting which discussed various measures to be taken in districts to check the spread of the virus infection, also directed to ensure the availability of medicines and other safety gadgets and take a stock of the beds, ICU and ventilator facilities in hospitals.

As Christmas and New Year are round the corner, there should be extra vigil during travel, George said and urged everyone to wear masks in public places and while using public transport.

Everyone should ensure that COVID protocols are strictly followed, the minister said, adding that the Centre would be requested to make more vaccines available in the state.

State Health Secretary, NHM state mission director, health director and other senior department officials took part in the meeting, an official statement added.

The Kerala government, on Wednesday, had already sounded an alert of a possible spread of the virus and directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants.

Several cities in China, including capital Beijing, have been facing a growing number of coronavirus cases attributed to a new variant of the Omicron strain with reports of overcrowded hospitals and shortage of beds.

