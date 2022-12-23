Mumbai measles tally rises by six to touch 512; Maha cases at 1,158

Mumbai on Friday reported six measles cases, which took the tally here to 512, while the death toll stood unchanged at nine, a civic official said.

The city also has five suspected fatalities, in which it is yet to be confirmed if measles was the cause of death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

A civic release said 27 children were admitted in hospitals during the day and 25 were discharged.

''Only 116 of the 335 beds earmarked for measles treatment are currently occupied. Of the 20 ventilator beds, only four are occupied,'' it said.

Of the 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 73,609 children were given additional doses of Measles-Rubella special dose, the release said.

Of 5,293 children in the 6-9 month age segment, where measles cases in the age group of less than 9 month is more than 10 per cent of total lab confirmed cases, 1,849 were given 'zero dose' of MR vaccine.

Maharashtra's measles tally surged to 1158 cases, as on December 22, while the death toll is at 20, as per the state health department report.

From December 15, the department has started a special drive for administering additional doses to children in the 9-month to 5-year segment in a gap of 28 days.

The health department release said 48,934 first doses and 47,721 doses of MR have been administered through 12,004 additional vaccination sessions under the special drive across the state.

