Haryana health department asks Civil Surgeons for compliance of Covid-related measures

Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, Haryana's Health Department has issued guidelines directing all civil surgeons in the state to ensure compliance of various measures across all health facilities.

These measures include preliminary assessment of patients showing flu-like symptoms and directing them to flu corners for RT-PCR testing.

All healthcare workers should wear face masks and practise hand hygiene while delivering patient care, the letter from Sonia Trikha, Haryana's Director General Health Services stated on Thursday.

Health Minister Anil Vij, who attended the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with all state ministers through video conferencing, said in view of the possibility of resurgence of the infection, a mock drill will be conducted on December 27 in the state.

Arrangements for flu corners will be made in every hospital so that the infected patients can be isolated there. Similarly, the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RTPCR) test will be conducted for flu, severe acute respiratory infection-like cases, an official statement quoting Vij said.

Vij said, ''At the state level, we have also issued various instructions to the officers of the department''. He informed that the RT-PCR test will also be conducted for those who have flu and severe acute respiratory infection.

Vij informed the Union Minister that the state health department has a stock of about 1.40 lakh vaccines, including 1.39 lakh Covaxin and 750 Covishield vaccine in the state.

He demanded 2 lakh more Covishield vaccines to resume the vaccination process. In the letter, Trikha stated that in view of the recent surge in Covid cases in some countries, including China, ''you are directed to ensure compliance to following measures across all health facilities in your district.'' ''RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 is done for all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases,'' it said.

''Flu corners should get designated in all health facilities, if not done already,'' it added.

According to the letter, all coronavirus positive samples should be sent for whole genome sequencing to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories on daily basis. Currently, IGSL at National Institute of Immunology, Delhi, is the designated laboratory for Haryana.

The five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-follow Covid appropriate behaviour should be implemented, the civil surgeons have been directed.

Earlier on Thursday, Vij said there was no need to panic, but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing masks in crowded places and using hand sanitiser.

Vij had said if any specific guidelines or directions relating to Covid come from the Centre, they will be fully implemented in the state.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concern among Indian authorities.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

