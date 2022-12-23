Left Menu

Covid: No need to panic, situation under control, says J-K adminstration

Asserting that there is no need to panic in view of rising COVID-19 cases in neighbouring countries as no surge has been reported in the Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor administration on Friday maintained that it is fully geared up to tackle the situation.The officials said that genome sequencing facilities are being created in both capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and asked people to go for voluntary testing if symptoms occur.In a meeting with health experts, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta called for preemptive measures so that the administration is fully prepared to meet any contingency.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:39 IST
The officials said that genome sequencing facilities are being created in both capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and asked people to go for voluntary testing if symptoms occur.

In a meeting with health experts, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta called for preemptive measures so that the administration is fully prepared to meet any contingency. He asked them to activate all the Covid testing facilities so that any person desiring to test finds the facility nearby. He impressed upon them to create ample awareness among public so that no unnecessary scare is created among them.

The Chief Secretary also asked the health department to give booster doses to the vulnerable groups like elderly.

He also directed them for encouraging people to observe the Covid appropriate behavior for safety of one and all.

He asked them to take stock of medicines and other paraphernalia before hand so that people are served better, if need arises. He said the testing capacity of J&K has been augmented by many folds. The new three COBAS 6800 machines are also being procured for enhancing the facilities further, he added.

It was also revealed that every sample of a positive person is sent for its genome analysis as per the GoI guidelines. It was revealed that J&K has around 20,000 isolation beds available including 717 ICU, 1,320 ventilators and 5,468 oxygen supported beds. It has a capacity to generate 1,14,366 LPM of oxygen from its 154 plants. The UT also has 4 CBNAAT, 15 TRUENAT labs in its hospitals to generate tests more accurately and quickly, the meeting was informed.

