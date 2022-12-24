Left Menu

Odisha COVID-19 situation 'stable', Govt advises people to use mask

With rising number of coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, the Odisha government on Friday issued a fresh advisory to citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks during Christmas and New Year.The advisory was issued after a high-level meeting was held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 01:19 IST
Odisha COVID-19 situation 'stable', Govt advises people to use mask
  • Country:
  • India

With rising number of coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, the Odisha government on Friday issued a fresh advisory to citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks during Christmas and New Year.

The advisory was issued after a high-level meeting was held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The state administration asked people to avoid crowded places and use masks, maintain social distancing, and go for tests if found symptoms.

Presiding over the meeting attended by health experts of state government, ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), ILS (Institute of Life Science), Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said the situation in Odisha has ''remained stable'' with below 15 cases per day since November. On most days, the count is below 10 even as the countries like Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, France, Brazil, Germany and China have seen a rise in cases in the last two weeks, the official said.

She said there were 54 active cases in the state and no one is hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

Global
4
Wellness of people becomes core of India's transformed healthcare system: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Wellness of people becomes core of India's transformed healthcare system: Un...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022