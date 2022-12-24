Left Menu

ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies: Bhupender Yadav

The Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies, including posts for over 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday. We are also setting up over 60 dispensaries...Today, we are working towards Pan India coverage under ESIC and are constantly creating more infrastructure and capacities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:57 IST
ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies: Bhupender Yadav
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) plans to fill 6,400 vacancies, including posts for over 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday. ESIC is also working towards providing skills- based training programme to workers for paramedical jobs and has launched certificate courses in 10 disciplines, a labour ministry statement said. Delivering the Second Graduation Day Keynote Address at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital at K K Nagar in Chennai, Yadav said ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies, including posts for more than 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty, wiping out the backlogs for manpower that remained. As part of the Union government's objective of modernisation of facilities under the 'Nirman Se Shakti' initiative, 23 new 100-bedded hospitals are being set up across the country, the statement quoted Yadav as saying. ''We are also setting up over 60 dispensaries...Today, we are working towards Pan India coverage under ESIC and are constantly creating more infrastructure and capacities. We have introduced a cath lab at ESIC hospitals in three cities in India,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022