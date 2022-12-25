Left Menu

China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 22, same as a day earlier

China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 22, compared with zero the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Friday. The country reported 3,761 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 22 , compared with 3,030 a day earlier. China does not provide absolute figures of severe cases.

The country reported 3,761 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 22 , compared with 3,030 a day earlier. Excluding imported infections, China reported 3,696 new local cases, up from 2,966 a day earlier.

Severe cases rose by 42 across China on Thursday, versus an increase of 45 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures of severe cases. As of Dec. 22, mainland China had confirmed 393,067 cases with symptoms.

Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID policies.

