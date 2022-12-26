Left Menu

Mumbai reports five COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 49

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Monday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,098, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by six in the last 24 hours and reached 11,35,303, leaving the metropolis with 49 active cases, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 1,09,165 days.

The overall growth rate of cases between December 19 and 25 was 0.0006 per cent.

So far, 1,86,20,943 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,270 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

