Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers -FNN
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 08:39 IST
Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan's FNN reported on Tuesday.
The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement