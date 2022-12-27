Prison inmate dies of illness in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An undertrial prisoner in the district jail here died after prolonged illness, a senior prison official said on Tuesday.

The inmate, identified as Israeel (65), was suffering from tuberculosis, Sitaram Sharma, the prison superintendent told PTI. Israeel was taken to the district hospital on Monday night after his condition worsened, Sharma said.

He had also undergone treatment at hospitals in Delhi and Meerut. Israeel had been in jail since his arrest on June 3, the official added.

