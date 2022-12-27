Left Menu

Dr Mandaviya cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:56 IST
Minister urges to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and refrain from sharing unverified information
Dr Mandaviya advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake physical visit of all departments and evaluate their performance to ensure best output. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoHFW_INDIA)
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare visited Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi today to review the mock drill being undertaken for ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure for COVID19 management.

The Union Minister stated that "I recently reviewed the COVID9 status and preparedness of prevention and management of COVID with State Health Ministers. Mock drills are being conducted across the country today to review the preparedness for management of COVID19, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial. Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills today. State Health Ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states", he stated.

He had an informal interactive session with Heads of Departments and staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. He spent around an hour with the heads of various departments, doctors, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services and listened with patience to their numerous suggestions on quality hospital management, clinical practices, infection control measures, sanitation processes and patient-centered high quality healthcare provision. They shared their experience of working for providing round the clock services during the pandemic. Dr Mandaviya advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake physical visit to all departments and evaluate their performance to ensure best output. He also praised the doctors for their exemplary work during the pandemic.

Dr Mandaviya cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. He emphasized to remain on the alert, refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure high level of preparedness. "COVID cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire COVID infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness", he stated.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Dr B L Sherwa, Medical Superintendant, Safdarjung Hospital, and heads of various departments including sanitation were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

