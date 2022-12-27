COVID-19 preparedness: Mock drills conducted at Goa hospitals

Health authorities in Goa conducted mock drills at designated hospitals, including the super speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), on Tuesday to check the state's preparedness to deal with rise in COVID-19 cases.

State Health Secretary Arun Kumar Mishra, who supervised the mock drill at the GMCH, said the state is geared up to face any situation.

Talking to reporters at the super speciality block of the GMCH, Mishra said intensive care units, oxygen plants, medicine supplies, wards among other facilities were checked during the mock drill.

There is enough oxygen supply to meet the peak hour requirement at the hospital, he said.

According to sources in the health department, mock drills were also conducted at North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town and South Goa District Hospital at Margao.

In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to conduct mock drills at all COVID-19 hospitals.

Goa on Monday recorded two new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 2,59,067, while toll remained unchanged at 4,013. The state currently has 17 active cases.

