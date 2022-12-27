Left Menu

Rajasthan: Covid mock drills held in govt hospitals

Medical and Health Department Secretary Dr Prithvi said that during the mock drills, various essential aspects like isolation wards and Covid sample centres were seriously inspected, and necessary directions were given to the authorities concerned.

27-12-2022
Health authorities conducted mock drills at government hospitals across Rajasthan on Tuesday to check the state's preparedness to deal with any spurt in Covid cases.

Senior officials said that the state is fully geared up to tackle any emergency situation with regard to COVID-19.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education) T Ravikant said that mock drills were conducted to ensure the best management in case of a rise in Covid infections. The drills were conducted in all state-run medical institutions, including SMS Medical College. In the mock drills, OPD and IPD arrangements, oxygen generation plants, functioning of ventilators and oxygen concentrators, and availability of ICU beds and medicines, among others, were checked, the officials said. Medical and Health Department Secretary Dr Prithvi said that during the mock drills, various essential aspects like isolation wards and Covid sample centres were seriously inspected, and necessary directions were given to the authorities concerned. He said that the Covid positivity rate in the state is only 0.1 percent and the situation is normal.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

