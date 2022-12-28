Left Menu

Hong Kong shares jump, China seesaws as traders weigh eased COVID rules

** The Hong Kong market reopened on Wednesday after the Christmas holidays, playing catch-up with peers on China's news of easing COVID rules. ** Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure as a surging wave of COVID-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as endemic.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-12-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 10:21 IST
China stocks traded sideways while Hong Kong shares jumped on Wednesday, as investors weighed China's dismantling of most of its COVID rules to reopen its economy to the rest of the world. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 2.1%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 2.6%.

** Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure as a surging wave of COVID-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as endemic. ** It comes as China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

** "We view the new guidelines as a major step towards the full reopening, but caution on the increased challenges to China's medical system in the near term," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note. ** Shares in automobiles slumped 2.5%, but banks rose 1.3%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong surged 2.7%, after their U.S.-listed peers jumped overnight. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index added 2.1% on Wall Street. ** The Chief Investment Office (CIO) at UBS Securities said surging cases had fuelled worries over an economic recovery, expecting more volatility in the market in the near term.

** The reopening should drive a gradual rebound in consumption from the end of the first quarter next year or the beginning of the second quarter, after the first wave of infections is likely to peak around mid-January and level off after the Spring Festival, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

