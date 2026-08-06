Trump says he is "extremely happy" with Pentagon chief Hegseth
US President Donald Trump has expressed support for Pete Hegseth's work at the Pentagon, contradicting reports of a disagreement over missile depletion concerns.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was very happy with the work Pete Hegseth was doing at the Pentagon, dismissing a report that the two clashed over concerns about missile depletion from the Iran war.
"I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing," Trump posted on social media.
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