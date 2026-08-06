Trump says he is "extremely happy" with Pentagon chief Hegseth

​U.S. ‌President Donald Trump said ​on Thursday ‌he was very happy with the work ‌Pete Hegseth was doing ‌at the Pentagon, dismissing a report ⁠that ​the ⁠two clashed over concerns about ⁠missile depletion from the ​Iran war.

"I am ⁠extremely happy with the ⁠job ​that Pete Hegseth is doing," ⁠Trump posted on social ⁠media.