FACTBOX-What do we know about the German drone incident and the airport it targeted?

German authorities have opened a counterterrorism investigation after ​a drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a cargo and military logistics hub, ​in what the interior minister has called a hybrid attack.

Airport workers' ‌discovery ​of the drone in a restricted area late on Tuesday caused flight diversions and the closure of parts of the airport in the east of the country. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday that the incident opened a new level of danger.

Following are some details about ‌Leipzig/Halle airport and this week's drone incident there: FROM WORLD WAR TWO DESTRUCTION TO LOGISTICS CENTRE

Located in Schkeuditz, between the cities of Leipzig and Halle, the airport opened in 1927. It was largely destroyed by Allied bombing during World War Two and was rebuilt under the Eastern Bloc German Democratic Republic. Following German reunification in 1990, it was privatised and renovated and became a cargo and logistics hub, including for NATO.

The ‌government classifies it as critical infrastructure, warranting heightened government attention and protection. A HUB FOR DHL, LUFTHANSA AND AMAZON

The airport ranks as Germany's largest cargo hub after Frankfurt and is among ‌Europe's busiest, with annual freight volumes totalling around 1.4 million metric tons. German logistics firm DHL relocated its main hub to Leipzig/Halle in 2008, and, today, 7,000 DHL employees move 2,500 tons of freight through the airport every day with 23,600 flight movements every year.

Facilities, including two 3,600 m (11,811 ft) runways and extensive warehouses, have attracted other major transport and logistics companies, including Lufthansa Cargo and Amazon. MILITARY ROLE: SUPPORTING NATO'S EASTERN FLANK

In addition to its commercial operations, Leipzig/Halle is an important logistics hub ⁠for the German ​military as well as its NATO partners. It is the ⁠main base for NATO's Strategic Airlift International Solution, known as SALIS, which is helping to deliver equipment to strengthen the defence pact's eastern flank.

SALIS established a company called Antonov Logistics SALIS, which flies military and non-military goods in crisis situations for ⁠NATO and European Union countries. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Leipzig/Halle-based Antonov Logistics SALIS is the sole organisation providing maintenance for the Antonov An-124-100, among the world's largest cargo aircraft. WHO IS BEHIND THE DRONE INCIDENT? According to media ​reports, this week's incident involved a drone found close to a group of Ukrainian An-124s.

German outlets reported on Thursday that one of those planes was carrying a payload of ⁠ammunition, though a senior lawmaker on the parliamentary interior committee later told Reuters that there were no weapons or ammunition on any of the planes. Anti-extremism prosecutors and counterterrorism officers have taken over the investigation, but government authorities have given no indication of ⁠who ​might have been behind the Leipzig/Halle incident.

In the past, German officials have blamed Russia for what they term hybrid attacks — incidents of aggression that fall short of acts of war. "I assume this was a targeted hybrid attack — an attempted act of terror — orchestrated from Russia," Roderich Kiesewetter, a German lawmaker and parliamentary intelligence committee member, told a German newspaper.

Russia's embassy in Berlin did not respond ⁠to a request for comment on the drone incident. WHAT ARE THE STAKES? Tensions have mounted between Germany and Russia over the war in Ukraine and allegations of Moscow's interference elsewhere in Europe.

European security ⁠agencies have been investigating a series of incendiary devices ⁠in parcels that caught fire in 2024, raising concerns about sabotage of air cargo operators. Some of the devices were found at a DHL warehouse in Leipzig.

German airports, meanwhile, are on high alert after a series of unauthorised drone overflights at sites including military facilities, energy terminals, seaports and logistics ‌companies that police have said could ‌have been organised by Russian agents. Russia has denied any involvement in the 2024 incidents and overflights. (Writing by Joe ​Bavier Editing by Ludwig Burger and Barbara Lewis)