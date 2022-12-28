Left Menu

Part-time members of National Medical Commission, Autonomous Boards, and Search Committee selected

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr. Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Dr. Sachin Mittal, Joint Secretary along with officials from Health Ministry were present during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:39 IST
The procedure of appointments is laid down in National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare took part in the appointment process of part-time members of National Medical Commission (NMC), Autonomous Boards, and Search Committee through a draw of lots. The procedure of appointments is laid down in National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

As per the NMC act 2019, these appointments are being done for two years. Members from various states/UTs have been selected in following categories:

Ten Part-time Members of NMC are selected from the nominee of State / UT Government in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2020): Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Sikkim, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.

Nine Part-time Members of NMC are selected from the nominee of State Medical Council in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2020): Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan

Fourth Member of each Autonomous Board (part-time Member) from the nominee of State Medical Council in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2020) have been selected.

(a) For Under-Graduate Medical Education Board: Maharashtra

(b) For Post-Graduate Medical Education Board: Tamil Nadu

(c) Medical Assessment and Rating Board: Uttar Pradesh

(d) Ethics and Medical Registration Board: Bihar

One expert from Odisha was nominated for the Search Committee.

List of the names of experts can be found in the Annexure below. For maintaining transparency in draw of lots, media personnel was also present to record the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

