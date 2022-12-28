Left Menu

IOC embarks on intensified TB Elimination Project in UP, Chhattisgarh

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate with state authorities in fighting the menace of Tuberculosis in Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

The MoU was signed with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), and Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project, the company said in a statement.

The agreement is part of the government's vision to end Tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target.

''This follows a multi-pronged approach to ensure early identification of presumptive TB and prompt detection using diagnostic tests at the doorstep.

''The drive also aims to offer sustainable and equitable access to free TB treatment, care, and support services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh,'' it said.

Under this project, IOC will introduce Mobile Medical Vans equipped with modern diagnostic technology in Uttar Pradesh to diagnose TB in rural and remote areas and hard-to-reach communities, improving early case detection and treatment. IOC is also introducing a cost-effective, diagnostic machine, Truenat, which will improve access and availability of TB diagnostic services in remote tribal areas. It will provide these machines in all Tuberculosis Units of the 8 aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh (Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar & Sonbhadra) and Community Health Centres (CHC) in Chhattisgarh.

The company will also provide handheld X-ray units in Uttar Pradesh covering all 18 State Head Quarters and 8 Aspirational Districts. X-ray Units will also be provided in 5 Divisions of Chhattisgarh. TB is considered the world's top infectious killer and infects about 10 million people yearly, killing almost 1.5 million and India has about one-fourth of the global TB cases annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the MoU is a testimony of how the energy PSUs have been upholding that commitment by continuously leveraging their CSR outreaches to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said partnerships and a holistic approach will be crucial to steering initiatives like TB eradication.

IOC Director (HR) Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra said the company has always gone beyond business priorities to align with national commitments.

''Our resolve to strengthen national health infrastructure was at the forefront during the most ravaging phases of the COVID pandemic when it used its business resources to shore up the medical oxygen support and enhance Covid-care infrastructure in the nation,'' he said.

