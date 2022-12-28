Left Menu

No COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh, active tally now six

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:32 IST
No COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh, active tally now six
  • Country:
  • India

No coronavirus positive case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday and the state recorded a ''clean slate'' day on this front for the 23rd time so far this year, an official said. The tally and the toll in the state remain unchanged at 11,77,749 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery reached to 11,63,597 after two people recuperated during the day, he said.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh is six, the official said.

So far, 1,88,35,587 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,557 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,749, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,597, active cases 6, today tests 1,557, total tests 1,88,35,587.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022