No COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh, active tally now six

No coronavirus positive case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday and the state recorded a ''clean slate'' day on this front for the 23rd time so far this year, an official said. The tally and the toll in the state remain unchanged at 11,77,749 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery reached to 11,63,597 after two people recuperated during the day, he said.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh is six, the official said.

So far, 1,88,35,587 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,557 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,749, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,597, active cases 6, today tests 1,557, total tests 1,88,35,587.

