PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 09:58 IST
AP stampede tragedy: Toll rises to 8, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
One more person who was injured in a stampede during a programme organised by the TDP in Kandukur town in Nellore district succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night, taking the toll to eight, police said on Thursday.

The victims, including two women died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal when the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow there.

People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede-like situation at the canal, they had said based on initial information.

Some of the injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Naidu, who immediately cancelled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated.

He also asked the TDP leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the incident, said he was pained by the mishap and announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

''Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

