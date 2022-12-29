Left Menu

FM Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:01 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS where she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever earlier this week, sources said.

Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever.

She has now been discharged from the hospital, sources said on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

