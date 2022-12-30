Left Menu

COVID-19: Woman who arrived in MP from US via Delhi-Agra tests positive; samples sent for genome sequencing

A woman who had come from the United States of America to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday.The 38-year-old woman, her husband and daughter had arrived in India to meet kin on December 23 and came to Jabalpur via New Delhi and Agra, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sanjay Mishra told PTI.She complained of cold and cough and got herself tested for coronavirus.

COVID-19: Woman who arrived in MP from US via Delhi-Agra tests positive; samples sent for genome sequencing
A woman who had come from the United States of America to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday.

The 38-year-old woman, her husband and daughter had arrived in India to meet kin on December 23 and came to Jabalpur via New Delhi and Agra, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

''She complained of cold and cough and got herself tested for coronavirus. Her test report returned positive on Thursday. Her samples will be sent to DRDO Laboratory in Gwalior for genome sequencing. The samples of her kin will be taken during the day for COVID-19 tests,'' he said.

''The woman works in the United States of America. She had come to India for three weeks for a family function in Kolkata,'' Dr Mishra added.

Incidentally, the first set of COVID-19 cases in MP was detected on March 20, 2020 in Jabalpur. Three were members of a family who had returned from Dubai and a fourth person who had a travel history to Germany had tested positive.

