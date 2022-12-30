Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on Sunday of President-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva that will be attended by 19 heads of state, including the King of Spain.
