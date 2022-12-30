Left Menu

Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:04 IST
Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.

The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on Sunday of President-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva that will be attended by 19 heads of state, including the King of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

