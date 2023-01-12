US provides life-saving oxygen cylinders and concentrators to Mozambique

The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), announces the delivery of 100 oxygen cylinders for each provincial hospital in Mozambique and 285 oxygen concentrators for provincial and district hospitals.

The donated cylinders and concentrators will help ensure the availability of oxygen to hospital patients suffering from severe respiratory illness, including COVID-19. This latest donation from the American people builds on previous support to the Mozambican Ministry of Health (MISAU) with a total of 1,100 oxygen cylinders, 300 oxygen concentrators, 50 portable ventilators, a PSA plant, and various other oxygen delivery equipment, and training to healthcare providers. In addition, the U.S. government has provided the country with 14.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The total value of the U.S. funding provided to Mozambique to combat COVID-19 now stands at over $107 million.

USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki recently said: "For many sick people, oxygen can mean the difference between life and death. Our donation ensures that regional hospitals can store more oxygen, having it available when there are sudden spikes in illnesses. We want regional hospitals to have what they need to treat critically ill people locally." For example, one of the donated concentrators went to the District Hospital of Nacala Porto where it was recently delivering oxygen to five premature babies who were surviving thanks to the donation of this equipment.

Health programs represent a critical component of the broader U.S. Government's assistance in Mozambique. In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.

(With Inputs from APO)