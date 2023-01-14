Mumbai sees three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 45 as two recover

Mumbai on Saturday recorded three COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,198, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by two and reached 11,35,407, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 45, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 1,39,968 days.

So far, 1,86,68,723 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,644 in the last 24 hours.

