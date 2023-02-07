Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 14 new coronavirus case, zero death; active tally at 81

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:35 IST
Maharashtra logs 14 new coronavirus case, zero death; active tally at 81
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,37, 226, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, said a health department bulletin.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 11 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,724 and leaving the state with 81 active cases.

It said 7,303 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,63,09,165.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023