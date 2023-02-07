Maharashtra logs 14 new coronavirus case, zero death; active tally at 81

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,37, 226, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, said a health department bulletin.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 11 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,724 and leaving the state with 81 active cases.

It said 7,303 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,63,09,165.

