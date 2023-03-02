Left Menu

People with Cholera-like symptoms urged to visit health facility

Cabinet has urged citizens to be vigilant of any symptoms, which include diarrhoea dehydration, vomiting and body weakness.

Updated: 02-03-2023 17:13 IST
Cabinet has also urged parents and legal guardians to ensure that their children are immunised against measles.   Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEFUSA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has encouraged people who experience Cholera-like symptoms, with or without local or international travel history to visit their nearest health facility immediately.

This follows the recent rise in cholera cases, with six confirmed cases including one death reported in Gauteng.

The first three cases were imported or import-related cases following travel to Malawi.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), cases four and five acquired infection locally; they had not travelled, had no links to imported cases or to each other, and do not reside or work in the same area.

“[it is] spread mainly through polluted water or contaminated food, the public is reminded to boil water, cook food thoroughly, and practice basic hygiene of washing hands with soap and water to prevent transmission.

“All people who experience cholera-like symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, must immediately visit their nearest health facility,” Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele said during post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Nationwide child immunisation campaign

Cabinet has also urged parents and legal guardians to ensure that their children are immunised against measles.  

“The measles outbreak poses a risk to children who are not immunised. Parents and legal guardians are urged to ensure that their children are immunised as part of the nationwide child immunisation campaign.”

Measles symptoms include fever, red eyes, runny nose and cough, typically appearing before the characteristic rash. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

 

