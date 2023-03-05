Left Menu

TN health dept to hold 1,000 fever camps on March 10

Senior citizens and those ailing with co-morbidities, parents with children are appealed to take part in the camps.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:50 IST
TN health dept to hold 1,000 fever camps on March 10
  • Country:
  • India

The health department would hold over 1,000 fever camps on March 10 in the wake of reported increase in fever cases among the public in Tamil Nadu, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

The minister said mobile fever clinics would be deployed in 200 places on the day aimed at benefitting members of the public in the city.

In a statement here, Subramanian said fever cases reported were due to cold conditions that prevailed in the state till recently. Its symptoms include body ache, throat pain, cold, cough and fever.

Each fever camp would have a doctor accompanied with a nurse, lab technician and an assistant. Senior citizens and those ailing with co-morbidities, parents with children are appealed to take part in the camps. Adequate medicines have been made available in the camps, he said.

To prevent the spread of the disease, one can protect themselves by wearing a facial mask, hand hygiene, maintaining social distance, he said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023