Left Menu

Octogenarian from Hassan becomes first victim of H3N2 in Karnataka

According to the Health Minister, the Central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and the department is screening 25 cases of Sari and ILI in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants.The infection can be seen in children under 15 years of age, and in senior citizens over 65 years of age, he had told reporters after the meeting.Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:44 IST
Octogenarian from Hassan becomes first victim of H3N2 in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 82-year old man became the first victim of the H3N2 virus in Karnataka, a Health department official said on Friday.

According to the District Health Officer of Hassan, Hire Gowda died due to the virus on March 1.

''It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 82 years, died of H3N2 virus on March 1,'' the DHO told PTI.

He also said Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well. The Health department official further said the patient was admitted to hospital on Februar 24 and he died on March 1. The sample, sent for test, confirmed he was infected by the virus on March 6. About five days ago, the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the officials in view of the sudden spike in H3N2 virus infections. According to the Health Minister, the Central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and the department is screening 25 cases of Sari and ILI in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants.

The infection can be seen in children under 15 years of age, and in senior citizens over 65 years of age, he had told reporters after the meeting.

Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. He said that the spread of the infection can be tackled through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023